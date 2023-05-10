WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple people accused of making fraudulent purchases at Walmart.

According to authorities, officers responded to the Walmart at 210 Bells Highway in reference to reports of four people using counterfeit bills to pay for items.

Provided by Walterboro Police Department

A WPD report states that the individuals are seen on security camera footage entering the store, placing merchandise in their carts, paying with fake money, then leaving shortly before 11:00 a.m. on April 28.

It is unknown what time the suspects arrived at the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fisk at 843-782-1031.