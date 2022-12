Survelliance image of two people accused of fraud (WPD)

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who are accused of fraud.

According to WPD, the individuals ran up nearly $2,000 in fraudulent charges on a 90-year-old woman’s bank account.

Surveillance image via WPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Shipp at (843) 782-1043.