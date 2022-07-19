WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The national spotlight will be on Waterboro this week for the bond hearing of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is now facing murder charges in the deaths of his wife and son.

Walterboro is a beautiful small town – the main downtown business district runs along the street just behind the courthouse where Murdaugh is set to appear Wednesday morning.

But those we spoke to on the eve of the former attorney’s arraignment said they want the public to know that Walterboro is much more than just the site of this high-profile case.

“I think it’s been a surprise for this whole community to know that something like that happening among your area,” said Sylvia Dukes, who lives in Walterboro. “I didn’t know them myself, but so many people did.”

Dukes and her husband, Bobby, retired and moved back to Bobby’s hometown of Walterboro years ago – they love the area.

“Look around, you see all types of architecture,” said Bobby Dukes. “Walterboro is a really nice town. It is a good community.”

The pair run an antique mall, Antiques and Collectibles of Walterboro, with 25 vendors just steps away from the Colleton County Courthouse.

“The media attention has surprised me that all the big channels and stations picked up stories on this trial and situation,” they said.

Like others, they are bracing for wide attention this week for Murdaugh’s expected bond hearing. “There will be a lot of people out there, tomorrow particularly.”

But they are hoping to see a positive impact from all the people who are expected to be in town on Wednesday.

“Hope we have lots of business that comes in,” they laughed.

Murdaugh’s bond hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. He is currently being held at a Columbia-area jail on unrelated charges.