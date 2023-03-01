WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A convenience store worker in Walterboro lent a helping hand to a customer and won that person a six-figure lottery prize.

A clerk at the Shell gas station on Bells Highway picked out a lottery ticket for a customer who had an extra $5 to spare. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket the clerk chose resulted in a $100,000 prize, according to state lottery officials.

“It was wonderful,” the winner said, telling lottery officials they plan to buy a new house with the winnings.

The ticket matched all five numbers to win the top prize, beating the odds of 1 in 501,942.

The gas station received a $1,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.