Walterboro woman, 71, airlifted to hospital after being attacked by dog Saturday afternoon

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A 71-year-old woman was critically injured after she was attacked by a pit bull Saturday afternoon in Walterboro.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the woman was found in the backyard of a home on Rivers Street with multiple injuries.

Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the woman before she was taken to Colleton Medical Center where a helicopter was awaiting her arrival.

Officials said the woman stopped breathing shortly after arriving at the hospital’s helipad, but crews were “able to restore her respirations before she was placed in the helicopter,” they said.

She was airlifted to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Her condition is not currently known.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.