Walterboro woman, 72, dies after car crash with log truck Wednesday morning

A Walterboro woman is dead after crashing into a log truck Wednesday morning

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro woman is dead following an early Wednesday morning car crash involving a log truck.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says on Wednesday that a 72-year-old woman crashed with a log truck on Sniders Highway around 6:25 a.m.

The car, a Toyota Corolla, “received heavy front end damage” after hitting the back of an empty log trailer, officials say. Paramedics quickly removed the woman from the wreckage and she was taken to a local hospital to be stabilized.







After treatment, she was flown to a trauma center in Savannah, Georgia, and passed away upon arrival to the center.

The log truck driver was not injured.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the accident.