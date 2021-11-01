Watch: Colleton County School District addresses unsubstantiated threat, security response

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave on Monday released a video addressing a threat against Colleton County Middle School that was found to be unsubstantiated, but resulted in the arrest of the teen behind the threat.

According to Dr. Cave, a student posted a threat which began circulating on social media on Sunday. Out of an abundance of caution, additional security measures were implemented Monday at CCSD schools while law enforcement investigated.

CCSD emphasized that “the treat was found to be a hoax created by a Colleton County Middle School student.” CCSD also clarified that despite rumors, no firearms were found on any school properties or district transportation.

Dr. Cave said that the student who posted the threat “is being dealt with according to the local law enforcement protocols and procedures and does not pose a threat.”