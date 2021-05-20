Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Cottageville for Wednesday’s drawing

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Check your tickets: a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Cottageville this week.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said the ticket was purchased at the Cottageville Express on Cottageville Highway for Wednesday’s drawing.

Powerball – Wednesday, May 19

11 – 13 – 55 – 56 – 69 Powerball®: 4

They say more than 11,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000. “Of these, more than 5,000 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by two,” SCEL said.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $218 million.