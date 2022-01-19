Woman, 19, was critically injured during crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old was partially ejected from her vehicle following a serious crash Monday afternoon in Colleton County.

Emergency crews said the car was traveling north on Green Pond Road when it crossed over into a southbound ditch, struck two trees, and overturned around 1:00 p.m.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected through the sunroof. “She suffered critical injuries and a head injury,” said officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue.

The woman was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina’s trauma center in Charleston.

A 23-year-old passenger, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated through the sunroof. That person suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was taken to MUSC.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.