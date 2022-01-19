Woman, 19, was critically injured during crash in Colleton County

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Colleton County Fire Rescue
  • Colleton County Fire Rescue
  • Colleton County Fire Rescue

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old was partially ejected from her vehicle following a serious crash Monday afternoon in Colleton County.

Emergency crews said the car was traveling north on Green Pond Road when it crossed over into a southbound ditch, struck two trees, and overturned around 1:00 p.m.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected through the sunroof. “She suffered critical injuries and a head injury,” said officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue.

The woman was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina’s trauma center in Charleston.

A 23-year-old passenger, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated through the sunroof. That person suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was taken to MUSC.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES