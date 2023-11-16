WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old woman has died following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Walterboro.

Emergency crews responded to a residence on Red Bank Road shortly after noon where they found a woman in critical condition.

An off-duty Dorchester County firefighter initially provided aid to the woman after the incident. Colleton County Firefighter-Paramedics treated the woman at the scene, which included administering whole blood, before she was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina.

The woman later died from injuries she sustained in the shooting.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.