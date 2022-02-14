Woman, 43, airlifted after crash involving rollover, ejection in Colleton County

A woman was airlifted to Trident Medical Center after being ejected in a rollover crash on SC-61 | Via CCFR

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was ejected and airlifted to a hospital after a high-speed rollover single-car crash on Augusta Highway, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said a Lodge woman, 43 is critically injured after a Sunday-evening rollover crash in the 6600 block of Augusta Highway (SC-61).

Officials said that the crash was reported at just before 9:50 p.m. when the woman was driving northbound on the roadway and lost control of the Ford Expedition SUV she was driving.

The SUV flipped “several times” and came to rest upright in a yard, officials said.

The woman was unrestrained, ejected from the vehicle, and found unresponsive about 15 feet away. She received treatment from paramedics before being airlifted to the Trident Medical Trauma Center.

An investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol is underway.