COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 65-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle while walking near a Cracker Barrel in Walterboro.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the woman, who is from New York, was crossing Cane Branch Road at the Cracker Barrel restaurant when she was struck shortly before 6:00 p.m.

A nearby fire-rescue unit immediately responded to the scene.

The woman was found unconscious in the roadway suffering from multiple traumatic injuries, including a head injury, according to fire-rescue officials.

After initially being treated at the scene, the woman was taken to Colleton Medical Center and then airlifted to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the auto-pedestrian crash. The report did not provide any information about the driver of that car.