COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to Trident Hospital suffering a serious injury following an ATV crash on Labor Day.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a woman suffered a significant head injury after an ATV she was riding flipped over on a dirt road off Sunrise Road/SC-217 early Monday morning, around 12:30 a.m.

Crews received a call reporting there was also a man injured in the crash who denied transport to the hospital when officials arrived at the scene.

Both were treated at the scene and the woman was transported via helicopter to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. Her condition at this time is unknown.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.