COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews on Tuesday responded to a shooting in the Johnsonville community.

According to CCFR, a woman was shot on Silkhope Lane shortly before 9:15 p.m.

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Firefighter-paramedics provided aid before requesting a medical helicopter to transport her to Trident.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.