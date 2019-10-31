Woman airlifted to Trident Hospital after bullet pierces wall, strikes her in torso

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to Trident Hospital this week after a bullet entered her home, striking her in the torso.

It happened just after 10:00 p.m. Monday on Steeplechase Drive in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a 48-year-old woman was inside her mobile home when a bullet pierced the wall and struck her in the stomach area.

Fire-Rescue officials said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was initially transported to the helipad at Colleton County Medical Center, however, her condition deteriorated en route. She was flown to the trauma center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston for treatment.

Her condition is unknown at this time. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.