Woman airlifted to Trident Medical Center following serious crash in Cottageville Sunday

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to Trident Medical Center after suffering multiple traumatic injuries during a crash in Cottageville over the weekend.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said an adult female was traveling north on Red Oak Road just after 1:30 p.m. when her vehicle crossed into the southbound ditch and struck a stump.

Firefighter-paramedics said the vehicle became airborne and landed approximately 100 feet away in someone’s front yard. They said the vehicle flipped over at least three times and came to rest on the passenger side.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was trapped in the wreckage.

Crews used rescue tools to extricate the woman and treat her for injuries at the scene before she was airlifted to Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

Fire-Rescue crews said a small dog was found uninjured inside the truck. It was cared for by bystanders while crews worked to free the woman from the truck.

Officials say the dog was turned over to family members.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.