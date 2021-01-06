Woman attempted to flee in deputy’s vehicle during service call in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman jumped into a deputy’s vehicle and attempted to flee while authorities were responding to a call for service early Monday morning in Colleton County.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a service call at a home on Possum Coroner Road just after midnight on Monday.

Immediately after arriving at the location, fire-rescue crews say they were met by an adult female who indicated there was a “life-threatening situation” happening inside the residence.

When first responders ran toward the home, they passed the female who ran to the deputy’s car, entered the vehicle, and attempted to flee the scene.

“As she quickly accelerated in reverse, she drove the Sheriff’s cruiser into the front of Medic 6 damaging both vehicles,” said Fire Rescue officials.

The female was apprehended, and a second ambulance responded to transport the woman to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No one was injured in the incident. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.