Woman charged with death of special needs child resigns from job with Colleton County School District

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The woman charged with murder in the death of her special needs daughter is no longer employed with the Colleton County School District.

Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster said the district’s board of trustees accepted the resignation of Rita Pangalangan during a special called meeting Tuesday night.

District spokesman Sean Gruber said Pangalangan resigned from her position on August 13th.

Pangalangan was an early childhood development teacher with the school district – she was placed on paid administrative leave back on August 6th after the district learned about her arrest.

On August 5th, first responders were dispatched to a home on Low County Highway following a tip about a child that had been left inside a vehicle for at least two hours.

The child, who was identified as Cristina Pangalangan, was determined to be deceased when emergency crews arrived.

Rita, who is the child’s mother, was arrested and appeared in bond court where she was charged with the child’s death. Her bond was denied.