Woman dead after flipping car, striking power pole on Christmas Eve

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro woman was killed in a high-speed single car crash on a rainy Christmas Eve.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the 41-year-old victim was traveling northbound on Green Pond Highway around 10:00 p.m. when her vehicle left the roadway, slide sideways, and began to flip over before striking a power pole from the roof side of the car.

The impact pushed the roof into the seats; the woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered multiple traumatic injuries, and was trapped in the wreckage.

First responders said a neighbor who witnessed the crash called 911 and units arrived with minutes to provide recovery. They said the driver had no signs of life when they arrived, and the coroner was called to the scene.

Damage to the power pole and lines knocked out power to nearly 1,800 Dominion Energy customers south of Walterboro, but crews responded to the scene and quickly made repairs. Power was restored about three hours after the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.