Woman dies following head-on crash along Highway 17 in southern Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning along Highway 17 in southern Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the two-vehicle crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on ACE Basin Parkway just south of Wood Road in the Green Pond community.

At the scene, crews located an overturned Nissan Xterra in the middle of ACE Basin Parkway and a BMW that was stopped against a guard rail.

According to SCHP, the Nissan Xterra was traveling north on US 17, and the BMW was traveling south on US 17; it is unclear which vehicle struck the other.

Crews said the vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes, spreading debris across five lanes of traffic and blocked the roadway. Fire rescue officials say the force of the crash broke the engine completely out of the Xterra.

A female driver of the Xterra was found unconscious and trapped in the wreckage, suffering from multiple traumatic injuries.

The driver of a BMW involved in the crash suffered multiple, non-life-threatening traumatic injuries and an injury to his head., he was transported to MUSC.

After the woman was extricated from the Xterra and stabilized, she and the other driver were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for further treatment.

However, while en route, the female went into cardiac arrest and was diverted to the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro and later died.

“The patient responded to treatment and pulses returned en route, however the patient did not survive her injuries and passed away later at Colleton ED,” said officials with Colleton Fire Rescue.

ACE Basin Parkway in the area of the accident was closed for two hours until the collision could be cleared. The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.