Woman injured after car struck by gunfire in Colleton County

COLLETON, CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded to reports of a car struck by gunfire shortly before midnight Thursday, near Peurifoy Road and Gadsden Loop.

According to the driver, another vehicle shot at her car, sending two rounds through the rear window. One of the rounds grazed the woman’s shoulder, before exiting through the windshield.

She drove to the 1100 block of Hampton Street and called authorities.



Via: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The Walterboro Police Department and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to secure the scene, while paramedics with Colleton County Fire-Rescue treated the woman’s laceration.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.