Woman seriously injured after car flips several times on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 70-year-old woman was seriously injured after her car flipped several times Sunday on I-95.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the Indiana woman was driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee on the interstate when the car veered into the media near mile marker 61.

Officials say the driver overcorrected and lost control, causing the SUV to flip over several times before coming to rest on its roof in the middle of the roadway.

The vehicle was heavily damaged and was leaking a large amount of gasoline.

Fire Rescue crews say the woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered multiple traumatic injuries including a near amputation of her left arm as a result of the crash.

A passing doctor, paramedic and police officer from Tybee Island, Georgia, stopped to assist after the crash. They were able to pull the woman from the vehicle and applied a tourniquet to her arm to stop the severe bleeding, which helped to save her life.

The woman was air lifted to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Northbound lanes of I-95 were blocked for nearly half an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. There is no word on the woman’s condition.