Colleton County Fire Rescue crews recover woman after she fell from deer stand | Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was seriously injured Saturday after she fell approximately 15 feet from a deer stand.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue located the woman on the ground about 1/4-mile in the woods off Pine Grove Road just before 6:00 p.m.

She suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

The woman was initially treated and immobilized at the scene before being carried out of the woods to an awaiting ambulance. She was eventually airlifted to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“A second woman was also injured after a side-by-side she was in overturned while en route to the first injured woman,” said fire-rescue officials.

That woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fall.