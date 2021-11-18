Yard debris fire spread, causing damage to buildings and 1967 Ford Galaxie in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A yard debris fire caused extensive damage to some outdoor buildings and destroyed a 1967 Ford Galaxie in Colleton County.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a home off Nottingham Lane in the Roadside Community around 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, firefighters saw an open-air carport and two buildings that were on fire. “A pump house was on fire, a debris pile was well involved, and an approximately one-acre grass fire was burning in a field next to the home,” officials said.

Crews worked to combat the fires and protect the main home. They said the two outside buildings had already collapsed and the roof of the carport fell shortly after they arrived.

Firefighters were able to save the pump house and the main home. They said a classic car, a 1967 Ford Galaxie was destroyed by the fire. “The owner purchased the new car over 50 years ago,” officials said.

The cause of the fire was due to a yard debris fire that got out of control.

No injuries were reported.