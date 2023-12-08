WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A yard debris fire spread to a nearby Walterboro property on Tuesday afternoon, burning two storage units and several items that were being stored.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to Gadsden Loop, near June Street, just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said light winds helped spread a yard debris fire to a neighboring property, where a “great deal of items” were being stored in the backyard.

“They (firefighters) were able to keep the fire from reaching the single-story home at the location,” said fire rescue officials.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is investigating the fire’s origin.