Colleton County School Dist. Launches news ‘CrisisGo’ tip line

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District has launched a new tip line designed to keep student safety a top priority.

The CrisisGo Tip Line will allow students, staff and the community to report information about potential threats to schools to administrators quickly and accurately, according to district spokesman Sean Gruber.

Parents and students can access the tip line through the district’s website. It will allow them to securely and anonymously report bullying or other incidents and do their part in improving safety within the community.

“This new tip line will help us protect our students and staff,” district spokesman Sean Gruber. “We encourage all community members to visit the tip line webpage to familiarize themselves with this new safety tool.”

You can access the tip line by clicking here.