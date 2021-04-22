Colleton County School District offering in-person classes five days per week

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) will begin offering in-person classes five days per week beginning Monday, April 26.

The decision was made following the SC State Legislature passing of Bill S.704, which requires all school districts to offer the option of full-time in-person instruction.

Parents of children currently in virtual learning that want their children’s to transition to in-person learning should complete this survey by April 23. Hard copies of the survey will be available at all Colleton County schools as well as the CCSD District Offices.

April 28 and 29 will be virtual learning days for all students due to previously scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

To keep students and staff safe as they return to in-person learning, CCSD has taken the following initiatives: