Colleton County School District offering in-person classes five days per week

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) will begin offering in-person classes five days per week beginning Monday, April 26.
The decision was made following the SC State Legislature passing of Bill S.704, which requires all school districts to offer the option of full-time in-person instruction.
Parents of children currently in virtual learning that want their children’s to transition to in-person learning should complete this survey by April 23. Hard copies of the survey will be available at all Colleton County schools as well as the CCSD District Offices.
April 28 and 29 will be virtual learning days for all students due to previously scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
To keep students and staff safe as they return to in-person learning, CCSD has taken the following initiatives:
- District employees will have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations through clinics hosted at Colleton County High School on April 28.
- Over six-thousand desk barriers, many of which were delivered to Colleton County schools on October 20, have been placed in all of our school facilities and will continue to be used.
- Schools and buses will be cleaned daily, and comprehensively disinfected once per week.
- Anyone visiting district property will be required to wear a mask, and all students and staff will be expected to wear a mask throughout the instructional day.
- Air purifiers have been placed in all CCSD classrooms.
- Students will undergo temperature checks upon entering district properties.
- Social distancing will be enforced on district properties when possible.