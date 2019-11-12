Colleton County sheriff takes leave of absence after domestic violence arrest

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tonight, Sheriff R.A Strickland has announced that he will be taking a leave of absence following his arrest.

Over the weekend, The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Sheriff R.A Strickland for domestic violence.

His crime had not only gotten him arrested, but also sparked the State Chapter of the National Action Network to send out a request for his removal

In the report sent to Governor Henry McMaster, the State Domestic Violence Advisory Committee reported that South Carolina ranks as one of the worst in the nation for domestic violence

According to advocates, there’s a current problem with domestic violence in Colleton County.

The assault by Strickland is one case that the county and the state chapter hope to see justice for.

“He has lost all trust and respect in this county. For someone to hit a woman with a closed fist tells me right there that he’s off the chain,” says James Johnson the SC State Chapter President

Strickland’s leave of absence has become effective immediately.