COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton Medical Center is lighting up green as the hospital works to bring attention to the importance of mental health.

Leaders with the hospital say mental health is just as important as physical health, encompassing a person’s emotional, psychological, and social well-being.

“With the right diagnosis, many disorders and conditions can be treated,” the hospital said.

They encourage those in the community to “break the silence and stigma” when it comes to seeking help for mental health-related issues.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

For mental health resources and services available at Colleton Medical Center visit colletonmedical.com