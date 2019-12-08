Colonel Adam Willis takes command of 315th Airlift Wing

A detail of an American flag on one of the hole pins is seen during the final round of the AT&T National at Aronimink Golf Club on July 4, 2010 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. American flags are being used on the holes in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Every few years, a change of command happens at air force bases across the united states.​



On Saturday, the Palmetto state welcomed Colonel Adam Willis as he took on his new role of protecting those in the Lowcountry.​

Before landing a new job in South Carolina, he was the commander of the 445th Airlift Wing in Ohio.​

“This is his second command so he’s coming here with a wealth of knowledge a wealth of experience​,” Says Lieutenant Wayne Capps, the Chief of Public Affairs of the 315th Airlift Wing.

Willis enters this new role with a number of accomplishments, including 21 major awards and decorations

Also, a record of 5600 hours of flight.​

The new commander succeeded his retiring colleague and friend Colonel Gregory Gilmour.​

Hundreds of people will look to Willis in times of national emergencies now that the torch, in the form of a flag has been passed. ​

“This job is extremely important he’s responsible for everything that has to do with 2500 men and women serving in uniform so he’s responsible for getting us to the fight and getting us home.,” says Capps.

According to Willis, looking out for those men and woman who serve the base and their families is a crucial part of a commanders role. ​

“They want to make sure that the family is taken care of and the men and women always have what they need when they need it without exception and I will certainly strive and do that as we continue,” Says Colonel Adam Willis, the new commander of the 315th Airlift Wing.