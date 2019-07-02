Comcast outage affects customers across the Lowcountry

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Comcast outage map

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you experiencing issues with your Comcast/Xfinity cable or internet?

Numerous customers from across the Lowcountry reported issues with their service Tuesday afternoon.

According to a message on Xfinity’s website, technicians are performing maintenance in the area which may be causing the interruption. They say work began at 11:00 a.m. and is expected to end at or around 4:50 p.m.

Some customers have also reported service issues with WOW! We are working to confirm that information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss