Comcast outage affects customers across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you experiencing issues with your Comcast/Xfinity cable or internet?

Numerous customers from across the Lowcountry reported issues with their service Tuesday afternoon.

According to a message on Xfinity’s website, technicians are performing maintenance in the area which may be causing the interruption. They say work began at 11:00 a.m. and is expected to end at or around 4:50 p.m.

Some customers have also reported service issues with WOW! We are working to confirm that information.