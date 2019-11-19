Comcast provides free laptops and internet service to 50 Charleston students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students from a lowcountry school now have more access to technology thanks to Comcast.

50 students from Morningside Middle School were surprised with free laptops and three months of free internet service at home through Comcast’s Internet Essentials program.

On Wednesday, November 13, Comcast hosted the Bandwidth for Growth Forum, which is part of a series of events in Charleston that celebrates the power of the digital economy and the power it has to transform lives, strengthen communities, and inspire a new generation of leaders.

The students were surprised at a Digital Inclusion Rally.

Joining the students at the event were Morningside Principal Flock, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, State Representative Marvin Pendarvis, CEO of Charleston Communities in Schools Jamie Cooper, and Charleston County School District’s Executive Director of the Middle School Learning Community, and former Morningside principal, Dr. Joe Williams.

Comcast recently invested $14 million to expand their fiber optic network to support Charleston’s technology needs.

They are committed to ensuring that the benefits of the tech economy extend to all members of the community.