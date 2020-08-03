Comcast ready to respond to outages, providing free wifi ahead of Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to bring strong winds throughout the day on Monday, which could cause power outages.

Comcast (Xfinity) is making preparations to ensure it is equipped to respond to the storm’s potential impact, which includes staging emergency generators and fuel trucks as well as bringing in additional technical and network restoration teams that are ready to be deployed.

If Comcast services are down in an area because of a power outage, they say local power must be restored before video, phone and internet services can begin working again.

It is worth noting, customers may have power back but not their Xfinity services because commercial power has not been restored to the Comcast network in their area.

Comcast is working to help residents stay connected ahead of the storm. Their network of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout the Charleston area is available for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

Comcast opened its Xfinity WiFi hotspots network across the country at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and has already committed to keeping it open through the end of the year.

For a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, visit Xfinity.com/wifi. Once in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.

Storm tips:

Customers should plug TV’s, modems and cable boxes into a surge protector to protect them from damage in case of lightning or a sudden power outage.

If customers have electricity but Xfinity services have not yet come back on, Comcast recommends that customers restart or reset devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.

Customers should always stay clear of downed power and cable lines in the interest of safety.