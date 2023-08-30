CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – In an effort to keep the public informed during Hurricane Idalia, Comcast will provide free Wi-Fi hotspots for residents in Savannah and Charleston.

According to Comcast, a network of 274,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots will be available for all customers and non-customers in Savannah and Charleston.

The hotspots are located indoors and outdoors such as shopping districts and parks. A map of local hotspots is available online.

Non-Xfinity Internet subscribers need to look for the “Get Connected” section and agree to the Terms and Conditions to be connected. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every 2 hours.