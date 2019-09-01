Comcast to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comcast announces that they will be opening its network of Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots throughout greater Savannah, GA, and Charleston, SC, to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.
In order to get connected, both customers and non-customers should first visit Xfinity.com/wifi for a map of public Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots.
When in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi_ForAll” network name in the list of available hotspots, launch a browser and a sign-on screen will appear.
Non-Xfinity internet subscribers should click the “Accept and Connect” button on the top half of the screen to get online. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every two hours.
Xfinity internet customers should enter their account information on the bottom half of the screen and click the “Continue” button to get online. They will be automatically connected to Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots in the future.
Comcast is also making preparations at their facilities such as: staging emergency generators and fuel trucks and bringing in additional technical and network restoration teams that are ready to be deployed as the storm’s path becomes clearer.
Comcast also included a list of tips for their customers:
- Customers should plug TV’s, modems and cable boxes into a surge protector to protect them from damage in case of lightning or a sudden power outage.
- If customers have electricity but Xfinity services have not yet returned, Comcast recommends that customers restart or reset devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.
- Customers should always stay clear of downed power and cable lines in the interest of safety.
- The most effective way to get outage updates and information about Comcast services is to visit Xfinity.com/MyAccount or to access the Xfinity My Account app from any secure, internet-enabled mobile device
- For more information, customers can chat online with an agent, visit stormready.xfinity.com or connect with Comcast on Twitter at @ComcastCares