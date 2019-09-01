Comcast to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comcast announces that they will be opening its network of Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots throughout greater Savannah, GA, and Charleston, SC, to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

In order to get connected, both customers and non-customers should first visit Xfinity.com/wifi for a map of public Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots.

When in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi_ForAll” network name in the list of available hotspots, launch a browser and a sign-on screen will appear.

Non-Xfinity internet subscribers should click the “Accept and Connect” button on the top half of the screen to get online. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every two hours.

Xfinity internet customers should enter their account information on the bottom half of the screen and click the “Continue” button to get online. They will be automatically connected to Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots in the future.

Comcast is also making preparations at their facilities such as: staging emergency generators and fuel trucks and bringing in additional technical and network restoration teams that are ready to be deployed as the storm’s path becomes clearer.

Comcast also included a list of tips for their customers: