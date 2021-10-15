Comedian Chevy Chase to appear in North Charleston for 30th anniversary screening of ‘Christmas Vacation’

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Chevy Chase attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. Chase has checked into a rehab facility in Minnesota for treatment for an alcohol problem. Chase’s publicist Heidi Schaeffer said Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, that Chase is at Hazelden Addiction Treatment Center for what she calls a “tune-up” in his recovery. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – How would you like to spend an evening with Clark W. Griswold?

Comedian Chevy Chase will appear at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for a 30th anniversary showing of the holiday classic ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ on December 1st.

Chase will also hold a question-and-answer session with the audience following the screening, where he will also share stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and legendary television programs.

“Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend,” event organizers said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was ranked #2 on Esquire’s list of “The 40 Best Christmas Movies” of all-time.