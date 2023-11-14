NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedian David Spade will bring the laughs to North Charleston this summer.

The Saturday Night Live alum, who went on to star alongside Chris Farley on the big screen, is scheduled to perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on June 2.

Presale for Spade’s ‘Catch Me Inside’ 2024 comedy tour begins November 16 at 10:00 a.m. Those interested in attending can use the code ‘INSIDE’. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 17.

The show is set to begin at 8:00 p.m.