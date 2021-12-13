Comedy giant Katt Williams coming to North Charleston in ‘World War III Tour’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emmy award-winning actor and comedy mogul Katt Williams is bringing his World War III Tour to North Charleston on April 29.

Williams will be performing his hilarious and provocative material at the North Charleston Coliseum at 8 p.m.

Most known for his role in “Friday” and “Friday After Next,” Williams earned the spot of top entertainer with a career spanning over 20 years. He is also known for his comedy specials including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” and his recent Netflix special “Katt Williams: Great America.”

Tickets for his World War III Tour go on sale to the public on December 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.