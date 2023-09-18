NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A commercial plane that took members of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) delegation to New York for this week’s U.N. General Assembly meeting is now parked at Joint Base Charleston (JBC), according to officials.

“The aircraft flew members of the PRC delegation from China to New York, to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly, and JB Charleston was identified as the airfield to support the aircraft until it is required for the delegation’s return trip,” JBC officials said in a statement.

The Air China aircraft is expected to remain parked on the flight line through Sept. 21, officials said.

While the PRC, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, did send representatives, the Associated Press reported that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not be in attendance at the annual high-level meeting of world leaders.