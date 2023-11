CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Commonhouse Aleworks, a North Charleston Brewery, has opened at Charleston International Airport, taking the place of Sam Adams Bar.

The new location is near Gate 5 and comes right before the holiday travel rush.

The brewery will serve a full bar, including craft brews and upscale pub food.

In addition, Commonhouse has added a new patio for customers in the new location.