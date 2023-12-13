NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local barbecue favorite is coming to North Charleston’s Park Circle community in the new year.

Commonhouse Aleworks, which is located O’Hear Avenue announced this week a new kitchen partnership with Swig & Swine.

The barbecue hotspot replaced Florie’s Dining Group and will begin serving customers in early January 2024. Guests are invited to enjoy Florie’s last few weeks of service before the end of the month.

“We’re elated to welcome another community-forward business into our space,” said Pearce Fleming, Proprietor of Commonhouse Aleworks. “Florie’s has been an extraordinary kitchen partner over the last five years and we sincerely appreciate their time with us. I have no doubt Swig & Swine’s entrance to Park Circle will be met with open arms.”

The new restaurant in Park Circle will mark Swig & Swine’s fifth location.

“We are excited and ready to kick off our service with Commonhouse Aleworks,” said Anthony DiBernardo, Pitmaster and Owner of Swig & Swine. “This partnership is more than just good barbecue and beer, and we look forward to sharing this experience with the Park Circle and greater North Charleston communities.”

Swing & Swine is known for its low and slow cooking to “savor the natural juices and locking in their iconic smoked flavor.” Their menu at Commonhouse Aleworks will focus on appetizers and handheld items like smoked brisket sausage with pimento cheese, boiled peanut hummus with falafel, classic pulled pork sandwiches, Angus beef brisket burgers and more.

Commonhouse Aleworks is open Tuesday through Sunday.