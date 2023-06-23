CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A dedication ceremony will be held Saturday morning for the long-awaited International African American Museum.

A private ceremony will take place on-site at the museum, but the community will gather at Marion Square in downtown Charleston for a special simulcast beginning at 10:00 a.m.

“It’s exciting to invite the community to join us for this historic moment. We’re preparing to open our doors with music, food, poetry, incredible visuals, and words of wisdom – and to truly celebrate African American culture and its connection to and influence on the world,” said Dr. Tonya Matthews, president and CEO of the International African American Museum.

National radio host and Lowcountry native Charlamagne Tha God will emcee the community gathering in Marion Square. It will feature remarks from Mayor John Tecklenburg and other local leaders.

Saturday’s watch ceremony will also include live performances from the African American Songbook featuring a 12-piece band, local and big-name musicians and artists, and refreshments from Black-owned food trucks.

Musicians and poets include BeBe Winans, Candice Glover, Jesse Nager, Markus Amaker, Patrice Covington, and Ranky Tanky to name a few of the special guests.

The Genealogy Marketplace will honor the long-established connection between Barbados and South Carolina and give guests the opportunity to research their ancestral family line.

Celebrations in Marion Square are free and open to the public.

The museum will open to the public on Tuesday, June 27.