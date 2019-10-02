Community concerned over CCSD’s recommendation to close Minnie-Hughes Elementary School

HOLLYWOOD, SC (WCBD)— Parents and staff in Charleston County had the opportunity to weigh-in on several important school recommendations that would affect Constituent District 23 on Tuesday night.

The district hosted listening session which was held in Hollywood at Baptist Hill Middle-High School was packed with attendees.

District officials announced several recommendations the school board is considering and then asked for feedback.

Most of the crowd was concerned about the same thing— a recommendation that would close Minnie-Hughes Elementary School in Hollywood by sending its students to E.B. Ellington.

“It’s not justifiable and that why the students, that’s why the parents, that’s why all of us here are frustrated,” Marsha Lafayette Aleem, Former Student of Minnie-Hughes Elementary School.

Community members say that Minnie-Hughes Elementary School is one of the highest performing schools in Constituent District 23, so they are struggling to understand why the district wants to close it.

“You have this little country school, Minnie-Hughes, with 200 plus students. But they’re the only school in the district that not a failing school. There’s something wrong with that. Why are you closing that school? That’s not a failing school,” Edna Nesbitt, Former Student and Parent Volunteer at Minnie-Hughes Elementary School.

After hearing the school district’s recommendations for Constituent District 23 any community member that wanted to weigh-in was given 2 minutes at the mic.

The crowd erupted in applause each time a parent, teacher, or former student defended Minnie-Hughes Elementary School & protested its closure.

“To try to justify closing Minnie-Hughes so that those students are bussed to E.B. Ellington, an underperforming school, that’s what’s frustrating,” Aleem said.

Many people at the listening session were frustrated with CCSD for even considering a recommendation to dissolve the school.

District officials say that hearing this input is the purpose of these listening sessions.

“We want to go back out to the community and have a dialogue as to what’s being recommended, what action we’ll take, how will that look, and how will it affect that community, before we make a decision,” Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, Chair of CCSD Board of Trustees, said.

The CCSD school boards has not decided on the recommendation to close Minnie-Hughes Elementary School.

Several other recommendations were presented at the Tuesday meeting that pertain to District 23:

District 23 proposals:

Expand E. B. Ellington Elementary to house students from Minnie

Hughes Elementary.

Continue the Advanced Academic program at E. B. Ellington

Elementary, and re-evaluate it at the end of this school year.

Increase high school students’ access to more career and college

opportunities through a combination of programs offered at Baptist

Hill Middle/High and the new center at West Ashley High.

Working with the Constituent Board, study rezoning needs and

create a feasible plan.

Create more seats for the Early Childhood Programs in Districts 9

and 23.

The CCSD Listening Sessions will take place throughout the month of October:

When and Where:

District 23 Listening Session, Tues., Oct. 1 at Baptist Hill Middle-High at 6:00 p.m.

District 4 Listening Session, Mon., Oct. 7 at North Charleston High at 6:00 p.m.

District 3 Listening Session, Tues., Oct. 8 at Camp Road Middle at 6:00 p.m.

District 20 Listening Session, Thurs., Oct. 10 at Burke High at 6:00 p.m.

District 9 Listening Session, Tues., Oct. 15 at Haut Gap Middle at 6:00 p.m.

District 2 & 1 Listening Session, Weds, Oct. 16 at Laing Middle at 6:00 p.m.

District 1 Listening Session, Tues., Oct. 22 at St. James-Santee at 5:30 p.m.

District 10 Listening Session, Thurs., Oct. 24 at West Ashley High at 6:00 p.m.

For more information or questions, please contact CCSD’s Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.