Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki wears a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he helps other volunteers distribute food aid to the public during a North Texas Food Bank drive-thru event in Dallas in October. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local worship center will host a food distribution for the community over the weekend.

The Destiny Worship Center will host a food distribution Saturday, September 18 beginning at 11:00 a.m. The event will be at the center located at 3625 Azalea Dr. in North Charleston.

The giveaway will continue while supplies last.