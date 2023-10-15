MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD)- Community members and leaders gathered Saturday at the base of Ravenel Bridge to participate in the annual Hope Walk Against Violence to raise awareness for domestic violence and this year’s focus on gun violence.

The Palmetto Hope Network is a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping men and women who have faced domestic violence and those who have experienced violence from a partner or family member.

Alicia Kennedy, a domestic violence coordinator from the Palmetto Hope Network, said the event’s focus is to be the voice for the voiceless.

“We’re here today to educate individuals on the plite of domestic violence victims. Often, they are fleeing from homes because they are unsure where they will be,” said Kennedy.

At the event, the founders also had different fundraisers to support temporary homeless people from domestic abuse. Vendors sold T-shirts, bracelets, and locks.

“When we say to victims you need to leave, we need to be able to help them we can’t just openly say get out when there are not many resources available to victims,” said Kennedy.

Many survivors and family members of domestic abuse attended the walk. Some even got emotional thinking about loved ones who passed away from abuse.

Lynette Greene, a mother and grandmother of two domestic victims, expressed her emotions about losing her daughter and granddaughter to violence.

“A year ago, my daughter and granddaughter were murdered, and I want to come out and support every domestic violence events I can. You know if it will help somebody. I want to do all I can to help someone so another mother wouldn’t have to stand here,” said Greene.

William Gilliard, another supporter from the community, joined the event to show his support for hopes of a brighter future.

“I hope that people kind of mesh together and think about the reason for the wrong, and that is crime domestic violence and that we come together and share ideas,” said Gillard.

Palmetto Hope Network hopes the yearly tradition will bring awareness to stop violence across our communities while continuing to bring people together.