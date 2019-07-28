Community gathers to kick off Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation Week

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation Week 2019 has officially began.

On Saturday, gathering together at the historic Mosquito Beach on James Island, Charleston leaders and members of the community kicked off the week with a celebration of the rich cultural legacy of Gullah-Geechees.

Celebrating Gullah/Geechee culture through song, dance and drumming, a crowd packed out Mosquito Beach on James Island bringing in the 2019 Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation Week.

Queen Quet, Chieftess and spokesperson for the Gullah/Geechee Nation, talked about her passion to preserve the heritage and history of the Gullah/Geechee Nation that exists from Jacksonville, North Carolina to Jacksonville, Florida.

“Celebrations like this provide a unique opportunity to rejoice in the continued preservation, of not just a rich history, but a living breathing culture.” Queen Quet, Chieftess/Spokesperson for the Gullah/Geechee Nation

City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg also joined in the festivities. He said that he believes it’s important to recognize and honor the Gullah/Geechee Nation.

“This is an amazing part of our history, culture, and heritage, and we celebrate it every year…The former enslaved Africans came against their will to the Lowcountry and to the shores of North America and they help to build this nation. It is just a recognition of this special culture and heritage that we have.”

The Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation week will run through Sunday, August 4th.