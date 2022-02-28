SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center announces an extension for people to apply for rental assistance through the SC Stay Plus program.

Residents of Colleton or Dorchester County now have until March 11 to sign up for the SC Stay Plus rental assistance program.

The extension follows an “overwhelming response and need,” the group said.

The program launched in 2021 and provides rental assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Resource Center is located at 116 West North Second Street in Summerville.