CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A pay-what-you-can cafe is teaming up with a local advocacy group to honor civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday.

Destiny Community Cafe and Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit volunteers will pass out pancakes at bus stops, shelters, and homeless encampments in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, and North Charleston south of Remount Road.

According to organizers, the pancakes are made according to Park’s recently discovered personal recipe and come with a side of “hope, liberation, and warm compote.” The recipe, organizers said, was found among Parks’ personal records on small, yellow slip of paper written in her handwriting.

The effort is part of Transit Equity Day, a nationwide day of action to commemorate Parks’ birthday by highlighting public transit as a civil right.

Volunteers from Ashley Hall School will join community workers to cook and package the meals at Destiny Community Cafe in North Charleston.

“They will make deliveries by CARTA bus and private vehicles to those living with need and those in power who need to be reminded that no matter how dire things look or how much human dignity and freedom are threatened, we do not have to give up our seats and shuffle back into the dark,” organizers said.

In addition, placards will be placed on select CARTA buses to mark the day and “remind Transit Riders to save a seat for Rosa as well.”

The distribution will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering to help cook or deliver can call 854-844-9917 for more information.