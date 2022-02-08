Community invited to attend virtual Citizen Police Advisory Council on Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s Citizen Police Advisory Council on Tuesday will hold a discussion and present updates on policing and enforcement in the Central Business District.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the CPAC and Charleston Police Department will provide updates to the Thursday-Saturday traffic pattern, an increase in uniformed and plainclothes patrols, and other crime reduction efforts.

The session will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom.

Citizens are encouraged to join the virtual meeting. To register or submit a question in advance, you can email Paul Tamburrino at chspoliceadvisory@gmail.com.

Future sessions will include topics like: Charleston Police Department’s Open Data Portal, Citizen`s Feedback Process (Complaints or Praise), and Protests/Civil Disturbance Procedures.

“The goal is to hold the sessions bi-monthly to start. If there is a higher demand, they may be increased to monthly sessions,” organizers said.

