Community invited to participate in NCPD racial bias audit listening sessions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are invited to participate in upcoming listening sessions focused on the assessment of racial bias within the North Charleston Police Department.

The assessment will be conducted by an independent agency, CNA, with a goal of producing specific actional recommendations to the department.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said they are doing the audit so that CNA can look at the department’s policies and practices. “If we need to improve on anything, they will actually show us how we can improve on those – and the programs we are doing well, we can be better at those programs,” he said.

There will be two listening sessions and you can register to join them virtually though Zoom. The first will happened on April 6th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and the second will happen April 7th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

“We are asking you to be engaged in this process,” said Chief Burgess. “The more of you that are engaged to help us with the audit, the better we will be as an agency.”

To register for the virtual sessions, please click one of the following links:

SESSION 1 – APRIL 6 FROM 6PM-8PM (REGISTER HERE)

SESSION 2 – APRIL 7 FROM 6PM-8PM (REGISTER HERE)

City leaders say if you wish to speak with CNA directly to share your feedback, or you have any questions, you can email justicecenter@cna.org.